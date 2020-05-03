GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) PT Set at GBX 1,750 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,750 ($23.02) price target on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GSK. Oddo Securities cut their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,830 ($24.07) to GBX 1,530 ($20.13) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. HSBC cut their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 2,110 ($27.76) to GBX 2,050 ($26.97) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,740 ($22.89) to GBX 1,725 ($22.69) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oddo Bhf cut their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,830 ($24.07) to GBX 1,530 ($20.13) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,773 ($23.32) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,805.76 ($23.75).

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,611.20 ($21.19) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.19, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.81. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of GBX 1,328.19 ($17.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,857 ($24.43). The firm has a market cap of $80.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,535.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,680.84.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported GBX 37.70 ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 31.10 ($0.41) by GBX 6.60 ($0.09). As a group, research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline will post 11384.9992755 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 99.35%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Judy Lewent acquired 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,344 ($30.83) per share, with a total value of £18,470.72 ($24,297.18). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 11,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,661 ($21.85), for a total value of £194,004.80 ($255,202.32). Insiders bought a total of 831 shares of company stock worth $1,914,714 over the last three months.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

