George Buckley Purchases 1,029 Shares of Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Stock

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) insider George Buckley bought 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,215 ($15.98) per share, with a total value of £12,502.35 ($16,446.13).
George Buckley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 3rd, George Buckley purchased 737 shares of Smiths Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,697 ($22.32) per share, for a total transaction of £12,506.89 ($16,452.10).
SMIN opened at GBX 1,191.50 ($15.67) on Friday. Smiths Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 790 ($10.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,246.40 ($29.55). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.83, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,109.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,521.31.
Smiths Group Company Profile
Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company severing the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, oil and gas, and space and commercial aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek.
