George Buckley Purchases 1,029 Shares of Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Stock

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) insider George Buckley bought 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,215 ($15.98) per share, with a total value of £12,502.35 ($16,446.13).

George Buckley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Smiths Group alerts:

On Monday, February 3rd, George Buckley purchased 737 shares of Smiths Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,697 ($22.32) per share, for a total transaction of £12,506.89 ($16,452.10).

SMIN opened at GBX 1,191.50 ($15.67) on Friday. Smiths Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 790 ($10.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,246.40 ($29.55). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.83, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,109.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,521.31.

SMIN has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,520 ($19.99) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Smiths Group to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,690 ($22.23) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Smiths Group from GBX 1,935 ($25.45) to GBX 1,375 ($18.09) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,875 ($24.66) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,439 ($18.93).

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company severing the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, oil and gas, and space and commercial aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.