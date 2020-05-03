General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 86.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GD. State Street Corp raised its stake in General Dynamics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,016,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,942,802,000 after purchasing an additional 230,550 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in General Dynamics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,857,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $680,270,000 after purchasing an additional 101,200 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,805,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $671,054,000 after acquiring an additional 29,534 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,239,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $569,943,000 after acquiring an additional 106,411 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $430,864,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of GD opened at $127.80 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $193.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.39. The company has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 25.86% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Argus raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.33.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.