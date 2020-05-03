GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Short Interest Update

GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,960,000 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the March 31st total of 6,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 698,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of GLIBA opened at $61.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.37. GCI Liberty has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $79.06.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $6.99. The business had revenue of $232.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.00 million. GCI Liberty had a net margin of 216.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that GCI Liberty will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLIBA shares. ValuEngine upgraded GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of GCI Liberty in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of GCI Liberty from $92.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.17.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 50,000 shares of GCI Liberty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $3,592,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 867,218 shares in the company, valued at $62,309,613.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 4,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $200,398.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 765,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,046,733.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,972 shares of company stock valued at $7,285,842 in the last quarter. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GCI Liberty

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

