Garner Asset Management Corp Has $3.42 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,754 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 3.1% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,286.04 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,475.00. The stock has a market cap of $1,233.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.22, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,066.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,913.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,548.16.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 698,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,303,604 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

