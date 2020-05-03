GAP (NYSE:GPS) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $8.00. The stock had previously closed at $7.48, but opened at $8.12. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. GAP shares last traded at $7.54, with a volume of 4,682,726 shares changing hands.

GPS has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on GAP from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cfra dropped their target price on GAP from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush dropped their target price on GAP from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in GAP by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 40,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in GAP by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,569 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in GAP by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 36,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in GAP by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in GAP by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,131 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average of $14.76. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.41.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gap Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th.

GAP Company Profile (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

