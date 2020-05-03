Fredrik Widlund Sells 59,238 Shares of CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Stock

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) insider Fredrik Widlund sold 59,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.76), for a total value of £124,399.80 ($163,640.88).

LON:CLI opened at GBX 194 ($2.55) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.35 million and a P/E ratio of 5.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 204.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 256.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.50, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.42. CLS Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 153 ($2.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 322.50 ($4.24).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a GBX 5.05 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from CLS’s previous dividend of $2.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. CLS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.02%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLI. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CLS in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of CLS in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CLS in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Property and Other Investments. The company also invests a hotel; and corporate bonds, shares, and other corporate investments.

