Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,100 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the March 31st total of 254,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Franklin Financial Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Franklin Financial Network has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.63.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Financial Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Financial Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Franklin Financial Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Franklin Financial Network by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Financial Network during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSB opened at $23.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.30 and a 200 day moving average of $31.08. The stock has a market cap of $348.62 million, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.60. Franklin Financial Network has a 12 month low of $14.86 and a 12 month high of $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.59). Franklin Financial Network had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $33.36 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Financial Network will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Franklin Financial Network’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Franklin Financial Network Company Profile

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and municipal deposits.

