Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $38.50 to $28.00. The stock had previously closed at $24.55, but opened at $25.63. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Foot Locker shares last traded at $23.69, with a volume of 113,541 shares.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FL. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $41.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 902 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth $3,899,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,544 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.33.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Foot Locker Company Profile (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

