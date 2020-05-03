FMC (FMC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

FMC (NYSE:FMC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. FMC had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect FMC to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE FMC opened at $89.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26. FMC has a twelve month low of $56.77 and a twelve month high of $108.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.84 and its 200 day moving average is $92.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

In other news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $8,652,039.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,294,981.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $399,328.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,124.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FMC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on FMC from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FMC from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on FMC from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.12.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

