Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Trading Down 12.8%

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)’s stock price fell 12.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $10.20, 3,884,874 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 10% from the average session volume of 3,527,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLR. ValuEngine raised Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $16.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Fluor Co. (NEW) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fluor Co. (NEW) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 2.89.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Fluor Co. (NEW) in the fourth quarter worth $4,283,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 283,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after buying an additional 32,399 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,874,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,258,000 after buying an additional 12,446 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 4th quarter valued at $1,920,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 146.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 50,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 30,094 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

