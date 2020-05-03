Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Trading Down 12.8%

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)’s stock price fell 12.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $10.20, 3,884,874 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 10% from the average session volume of 3,527,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLR. ValuEngine raised Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $16.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Fluor Co. (NEW) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fluor Co. (NEW) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 2.89.
About Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)
Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.
