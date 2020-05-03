Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 947 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 392.9% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $473,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $277,670.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,124 shares of company stock worth $6,011,629. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $98.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.38.

ABC stock opened at $86.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.61. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a twelve month low of $72.06 and a twelve month high of $97.50.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $47.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.84 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

