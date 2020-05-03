Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 9,109 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,109 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of CVB Financial worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,130,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,716,000 after buying an additional 287,119 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,807,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,747,000 after buying an additional 241,237 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 2,180,460.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,903,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,259,000 after buying an additional 3,903,025 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,594,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,990,000 after buying an additional 284,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,348,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,673,000 after buying an additional 90,667 shares during the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVBF shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Hovde Group cut shares of CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $20.01 on Friday. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $22.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.03 and a 200-day moving average of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). CVB Financial had a net margin of 38.52% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $101.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. CVB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF).

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.