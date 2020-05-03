Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 8,796 Shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,796 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Luminex were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in Luminex by 512.6% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Luminex in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Luminex by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Luminex in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Luminex by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMNX stock opened at $35.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.01. Luminex Co. has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $36.81.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $90.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.27 million. Luminex had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. Luminex’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Luminex Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 18th. Luminex’s payout ratio is -171.43%.

LMNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Luminex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Collins sold 6,090 shares of Luminex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $143,297.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,105.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nachum Shamir sold 79,092 shares of Luminex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,372,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,047,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

