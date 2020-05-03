Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 4,679 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,679 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Korn Ferry worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 229.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 306,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,962,827.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $51,260.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,944,556.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,000 shares of company stock worth $194,045 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

KFY stock opened at $28.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $48.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.35.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Sidoti cut their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.40.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.