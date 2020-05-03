Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 22,313 Shares of NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,313 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.46% of NeoPhotonics worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the first quarter worth $123,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the first quarter worth $123,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the first quarter worth $489,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NeoPhotonics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,705,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,047,000 after buying an additional 26,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 16,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $156,093.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NeoPhotonics stock opened at $8.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $422.37 million, a P/E ratio of 173.63, a P/E/G ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. NeoPhotonics Corp has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.69.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $97.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.48 million. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Corp will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NPTN shares. Northland Securities increased their target price on NeoPhotonics from $9.75 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners increased their target price on NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on NeoPhotonics from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NeoPhotonics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

