Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Icon were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Icon by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,643,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $627,470,000 after buying an additional 48,181 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Icon by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,347,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $404,234,000 after buying an additional 36,099 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its position in Icon by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,760,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $303,270,000 after buying an additional 235,944 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Icon by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,590,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $274,011,000 after buying an additional 199,267 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Icon by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 798,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $137,607,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ICLR. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Icon from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Icon from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Icon from $180.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Icon from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Icon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR opened at $154.15 on Friday. Icon Plc has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $178.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.24 and a 200 day moving average of $157.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. Icon had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The company had revenue of $715.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Icon’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Icon Plc will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

