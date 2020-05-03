Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 54.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,802 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

KO opened at $45.60 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Argus raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.55.

In other The Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,614,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $752,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

