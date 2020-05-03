Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iqvia in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,408,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Iqvia in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iqvia in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 379.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Iqvia stock opened at $136.52 on Friday. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $81.79 and a twelve month high of $169.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.32.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Iqvia from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Iqvia from $195.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Iqvia from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Iqvia from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Iqvia from $153.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.06.

In other news, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $115,638,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

