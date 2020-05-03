Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 418,413 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,060 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Apache worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Apache by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 68,342 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Apache by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,488,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 71,483 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Apache by 1,944.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,455 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 12,797 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Apache by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 41,103 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Inc. purchased a new position in Apache in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 96.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apache stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Apache Co. has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $33.77.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. Apache had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 55.42%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apache Co. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st.

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie acquired 32,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $214,781.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,777.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

APA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Apache from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Apache from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Apache from $37.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Apache from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.86.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

