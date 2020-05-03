Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,365 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

IBP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $82.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Nomura Securities boosted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Installed Building Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.22.

IBP opened at $46.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.10. Installed Building Products Inc has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $80.25. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.70.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 45.04%. The firm had revenue of $401.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Installed Building Products Inc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $5,416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,141 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,436.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vikas Verma bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.29 per share, with a total value of $865,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 85,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,940.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

