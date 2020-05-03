Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $1.77 Million Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,712 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,747 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $1,579,988,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,598 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,063,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728,181 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 487.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,074,733 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $177,707,000 after acquiring an additional 891,641 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,401,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,264,937,000 after acquiring an additional 625,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $76,080,000. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCD. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.48.

MCD stock opened at $182.66 on Friday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $221.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 73.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

