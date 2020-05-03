Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $1.70 Million Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 95 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Teleflex by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex by 816.7% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 431.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 117 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Shares of TFX stock opened at $329.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.23. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $221.27 and a 52 week high of $398.65.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $630.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.07 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 19.36%. Teleflex’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TFX. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Teleflex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.45.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.95, for a total value of $72,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,571.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James J. Leyden sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.28, for a total transaction of $258,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,868,463.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,350 shares of company stock valued at $449,802 in the last ninety days. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

Read More: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.