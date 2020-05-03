Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) by 74.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,713 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 212.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHE opened at $148.87 on Friday. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1 year low of $115.53 and a 1 year high of $165.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.94.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.