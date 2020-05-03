Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 661.2% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 47.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 24.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $153.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Guggenheim lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.43.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $116.25 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $74.37 and a 52 week high of $161.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.