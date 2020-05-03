Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,161 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COLB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,794,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,647,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,044,000 after buying an additional 487,340 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,180,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,416,000 after buying an additional 259,800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,928,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,478,000 after buying an additional 244,039 shares during the period. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 763,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,062,000 after purchasing an additional 160,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COLB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

In related news, Director Craig D. Eerkes acquired 1,000 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.27 per share, for a total transaction of $28,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,842.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $24.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Columbia Banking System Inc has a 52-week low of $21.88 and a 52-week high of $41.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.24). Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $143.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

