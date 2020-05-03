Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,952 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Amerisafe worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Amerisafe in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Amerisafe by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Amerisafe in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Amerisafe by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Amerisafe by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AMSF stock opened at $62.50 on Friday. Amerisafe, Inc. has a one year low of $48.02 and a one year high of $80.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.37.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Amerisafe had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $86.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.27 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amerisafe, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.48%.

In other Amerisafe news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $73,913.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,241.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMSF shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Amerisafe from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Amerisafe from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Amerisafe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

Amerisafe Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

