Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,841 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Toll Brothers worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen F. East bought 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,503. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $23.85 on Friday. Toll Brothers Inc has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $49.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.51.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 10.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.92%.

TOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Toll Brothers to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.83.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

