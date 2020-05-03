Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) by 86.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,678,932 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 268.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter worth $41,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 70.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

MUFG opened at $3.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $5.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.85.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MUFG has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

