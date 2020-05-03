Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 3,856 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 30.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in AptarGroup by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in AptarGroup by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 717,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter worth $1,976,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,340,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 888,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,707,000 after purchasing an additional 12,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $106.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.84 and a 12 month high of $126.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.96.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $721.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATR. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America upgraded AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on AptarGroup from $124.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.43.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

