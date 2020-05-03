First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Sells 983 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.4% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $289.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,285.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $262.99 and a 200-day moving average of $278.65. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cascend Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.10.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.