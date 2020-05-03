First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 10.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,676 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,944 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in First Merchants by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 48,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 82,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Merchants in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Merchants alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens lowered First Merchants from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on First Merchants from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on First Merchants from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Merchants currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

In related news, Director Michael C. Marhenke acquired 10,000 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.50 per share, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Also, Director Michael C. Marhenke acquired 5,000 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 20,457 shares of company stock worth $623,209. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FRME opened at $27.14 on Friday. First Merchants Co. has a 52 week low of $22.86 and a 52 week high of $42.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.19.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $123.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.83 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 27.85%. Research analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME).

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.