Financial Comparison: Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT) and New Relic (OTCMKTS:NEWR)

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) and Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares New Relic and Rego Payment Architectures’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Relic $479.23 million 6.22 -$40.89 million ($0.31) -162.19 Rego Payment Architectures $50,000.00 526.42 -$5.95 million N/A N/A

Rego Payment Architectures has lower revenue, but higher earnings than New Relic.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.8% of New Relic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Rego Payment Architectures shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of New Relic shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of Rego Payment Architectures shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

New Relic has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rego Payment Architectures has a beta of -0.2, suggesting that its share price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares New Relic and Rego Payment Architectures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Relic -13.67% -13.19% -4.21% Rego Payment Architectures N/A N/A -819.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for New Relic and Rego Payment Architectures, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Relic 2 6 9 1 2.50 Rego Payment Architectures 0 0 0 0 N/A

New Relic presently has a consensus price target of $72.47, indicating a potential upside of 44.13%. Given New Relic’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe New Relic is more favorable than Rego Payment Architectures.

Summary

New Relic beats Rego Payment Architectures on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc., a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications. It also provides New Relic Synthetics, which simulates usage and reproduces business-critical functionality that enables its users to test their software throughout the entire development life cycle; New Relic Infrastructure that provides a view of the health and configuration changes for an enterprise's entire host ecosystem across various environments; and New Relic Insights that enables technology and business users to perform real-time analysis. In addition, the company offers New Relic Applied Intelligence platform; New Relic's alerting platform, a centralized notification system that delivers alerts from across the products that make up the New Relic Platform; and New Relic's plugins architecture, which offers a plugin architecture, including application programming interfaces and software development kits for customers and partners to embed and extend its solution into their products. The company sells its products through direct sales organizations, online and offline sales, and marketing activities. New Relic, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Rego Payment Architectures Company Profile

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company that delivers an online and mobile payment platform solution for families in the United States and Europe. Its system allows parents and their children to manage, allocate funds, and track their expenditures, savings, and charitable giving on a mobile device, as well as online through its Web portal. The company's payment platform also automatically monitors regulatory compliance in real-time for various transactions, as well as protects vendors from unintended regulatory infractions. It offers its products under the Oink brand name. The company was formerly known as Virtual Piggy, Inc. and changed its name to Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. in February 2017. Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cerritos, California.

