Financial Analysis: Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) and Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE)

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) and Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Polarityte and Alector, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polarityte 1 1 4 0 2.50 Alector 0 0 7 0 3.00

Polarityte currently has a consensus price target of $15.33, indicating a potential upside of 1,540.28%. Alector has a consensus price target of $29.67, indicating a potential upside of 22.69%. Given Polarityte’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Polarityte is more favorable than Alector.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.2% of Polarityte shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of Alector shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Polarityte shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of Alector shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Polarityte has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alector has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Polarityte and Alector’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polarityte $5.65 million 6.35 -$92.49 million ($3.70) -0.25 Alector $21.22 million 90.01 -$105.39 million ($1.71) -14.14

Polarityte has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alector. Alector is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Polarityte, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Polarityte and Alector’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polarityte -1,636.46% -169.50% -131.92% Alector -496.65% -45.56% -22.85%

Summary

Alector beats Polarityte on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Polarityte Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc., a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services. It offers SkinTE, a tissue product for treatment of defects of the skin, as well as contract research services. The company also develops OsteoTE, an autologous homologous bone regeneration product; and CartTE, an autologous cartilage regeneration product. In addition, it develops AdipoTE to optimize the delivery of autologous fat; AngioTE for vascular regeneration; NeuralTE for peripheral nerve injuries of the extremities, as well as for patients with neuromas or chronic compression due to joint replacements, migraines, craniofacial injuries, carpal tunnel syndrome, and those who have undergone hernia or abdominal-based procedures; UroTE for the delivery of autologous urogenital epithelium and submucosa; LiverTE to address various causes of liver failure; and BowelTE to deliver an optimized autologous construct to aid in the regeneration of bowel tissue. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company's preclinical stage products comprise AL101 for the treatment of multiple neurodegenerative disorders; and AL003 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also has 10 programs under research and development stage. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

