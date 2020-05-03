Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 3.08 EPS and its FY20 guidance at > EUR 2.80 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FCAU stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.81. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $16.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average is $12.47.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FCAU. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Cfra decreased their price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

About Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

