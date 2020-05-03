Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the March 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 389,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,511,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 552,694 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,731,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 34,817 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,601,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 359,178 shares during the period. 26.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ferroglobe stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.22. Ferroglobe has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.72.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $364.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.30 million. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 17.53%.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC engages in the production of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

