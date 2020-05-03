Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600,000 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the March 31st total of 14,840,000 shares. Approximately 23.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Express from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Express from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.31.

Get Express alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPR. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Express by 182.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 18,387 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Express by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Express during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Express during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 99.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EXPR opened at $1.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $122.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.98. Express has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $6.24.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $606.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.81 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Express will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Express

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.