Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect Expeditors International of Washington to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $71.36 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $52.55 and a 12 month high of $81.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.16 and a 200-day moving average of $72.93. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.75.

In related news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $274,318.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,790 shares in the company, valued at $4,779,784.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $66,865.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,327.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.70.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

