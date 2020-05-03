Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Etsy were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 423.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Etsy alerts:

ETSY opened at $64.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 86.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.63. Etsy Inc has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $71.80.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.89 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 11.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 5,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $404,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $169,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,952 shares of company stock worth $16,950,076 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Etsy from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Etsy from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Etsy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Nomura Securities boosted their target price on Etsy from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.17.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.