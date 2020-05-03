Essex Savings Bank Reduces Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Essex Savings Bank decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 6.1% of Essex Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,139,107,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14,438.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,527 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,725,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,958 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,234,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,399,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

In other news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $148.29 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00. The company has a market cap of $395.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

