Equity Residential (EQR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EQR opened at $62.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.57. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.67. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $49.62 and a 1-year high of $89.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $0.6025 dividend. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.05%.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $2,130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,998.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 14,579 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $1,241,985.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,927,448 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

EQR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $90.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.54.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

