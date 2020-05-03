Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,473 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Weyerhaeuser worth $7,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WY. State Street Corp raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,969,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $965,492,000 after purchasing an additional 366,345 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,772,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,808,000 after purchasing an additional 552,499 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $277,446,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $231,072,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,733,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,352,000 after purchasing an additional 845,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.79.

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $89,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,904.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $588,016.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,000 shares of company stock worth $151,680. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $17.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.36 and a beta of 1.93. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $31.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

