Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV) by 61.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349,612 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 9.92% of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF worth $6,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA XRLV opened at $33.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.37. Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.94 and a fifty-two week high of $42.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.