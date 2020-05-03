Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 40,797 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 18.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 178,083 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,797 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $6,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Lennar by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Change Path LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 6,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Lennar by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 17.6% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in Lennar by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 43,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar stock opened at $49.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.65 and a 200-day moving average of $56.38. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.43. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.71%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $78.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Lennar from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.