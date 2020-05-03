Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 16,382 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 16,382 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $7,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 259,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,420,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Yum! Brands by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,233,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,614,485,000 after acquiring an additional 257,270 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth $25,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Yum! Brands by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 107,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,862,000 after acquiring an additional 12,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in Yum! Brands by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 73,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $307,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,221,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $457,731.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,779,470.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,740,409. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on YUM. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.95.

YUM stock opened at $83.81 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.95 and a 1 year high of $119.72. The company has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.04 and a 200 day moving average of $95.02.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

