Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,087 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,520,076 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,087 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp were worth $7,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. 2.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SMFG opened at $5.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.57. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $7.56.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

