Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $6.50 Million Stock Position in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 151.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 389,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234,320 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Bank Ozk worth $6,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Bank Ozk in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Bank Ozk in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Bank Ozk by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Bank Ozk in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Bank Ozk by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $21.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.36. Bank Ozk has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $34.34.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $237.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.73 million. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 8.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bank Ozk will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Bank Ozk’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

OZK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Bank Ozk from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bank Ozk from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank Ozk from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bank Ozk from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Bank Ozk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank Ozk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

