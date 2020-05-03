Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,658 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $7,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WAL. DA Davidson increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.50 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.56.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $33.62 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.82.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 35.68%. The firm had revenue of $285.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.66%.

In other news, EVP Randall S. Theisen sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total transaction of $108,498.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,991.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Vecchione purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.75 per share, for a total transaction of $180,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,015,179.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 17,500 shares of company stock worth $575,525 over the last ninety days. 7.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

