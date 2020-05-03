Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 22,288 Shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 146.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,288 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $7,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 1,615.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 780.0% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on ANET shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Arista Networks to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Arista Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.76.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $207.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.41. Arista Networks Inc has a one year low of $156.63 and a one year high of $315.66. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $552.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.62, for a total value of $4,512,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,612 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,559.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total transaction of $393,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,070 shares of company stock valued at $13,294,739 over the last ninety days. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

