Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 7,816 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,816 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.1% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 36,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 601,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,884,000 after buying an additional 21,312 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

In related news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $148.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $395.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Article: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.